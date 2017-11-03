Click n' Close Partners with Richard Petty Motorsports and NASCAR

Click n' Close™, a division of Mid America Mortgage, Inc., has entered into official partnership agreements with the sanctioning body, NASCAR, and one of the most iconic race teams in the sport, Richard Petty Motorsports. The collaborations designate Click n' Close as the "Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR®" in addition to becoming a partner of Richard Petty Motorsports.



Click n' Close is Mid America Mortgage's new digital mortgage approval and closing platform that provides home buyers with a fast, simple and secure experience by automating many of the steps of a traditional mortgage process. With Click n' Close, home buyers are able to complete their application within eight minutes and receive an approval within one business day. On average, home buyers approved through Click n' Close reach the closing table in less than half the time of a traditional mortgage process and are able to complete their closing and receive their keys within 15 minutes. To safeguard sensitive information, Click n' Close employs bank-level security, including advanced data encryption, allowing home buyers to safely apply for a mortgage anywhere, anytime, using any device.



"Speed is a familiar concept to NASCAR's powerful community of sponsors and fans, which is why we chose to launch Click n' Close nationally by partnering with NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports," said Jeff Bode, owner and CEO of Mid America Mortgage. "Click n' Close is revolutionizing the way we service home buyers and homeowners, and we're confident that the NASCAR community will appreciate how quickly and easily they can now secure a mortgage through Click n' Close."



As part of the agreement with Richard Petty Motorsports, the Click n' Close brand will be featured as a primary sponsor of the No. 43 car driven by Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. for at least three races, making its debut at the 2018 Daytona 500. The No. 43 Click n' Close car will also make appearances at Phoenix Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.



"We have recently had a lot of positive discussions about our race program in 2018, and having a new partner such as Click n' Close is proof of that," said Richard Petty, co-owner, Richard Petty Motorsports. "Click n' Close is a perfect tool for people who want a faster, more secure way to apply for a mortgage. We feel that Bubba and our team are a perfect fit to help spread their message to NASCAR fans across the country."



Click n' Close was introduced today at the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council meetings taking place in Texas, near Mid America's headquarters. The new Official Partner engaged an exclusive group of nearly 55 Official NASCAR Partners who gather to buy and sell products and services from one another. The business-to-business environment offers unique opportunities for many FORTUNE 500 companies to bypass the time and layers of corporate coordination to construct customized deals that help address specific business needs.



"Click n' Close's multi-faceted sponsorship will be an effective way to introduce its platform to a national audience," said Steve Phelps, executive vice president and chief global sales and marketing officer, NASCAR. "Our fans are the most brand loyal in sports and continue to differentiate NASCAR from other sports and entertainment properties."



In addition to engaging with fellow sponsors, teams and drivers, Click n' Close, will also host key customers and prospects at-track with strategic hospitality events at NASCAR races throughout the year.



The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will continue with the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, Sunday, November 5 at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RPM PR