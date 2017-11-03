Miller Lite, Team Penske Renew Long Standing Partnership

Team Penske and Miller Lite announced today that the original light beer will continue its relationship with the No. 2 Ford Fusion team and driver Brad Keselowski in 2018 and beyond. The renewal continues a partnership that began on the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in 1991 with driver Rusty Wallace.

The familiar white and blue Miller Lite paint scheme will adorn Keselowski’s car in 11 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2018. Miller Lite will continue to be an associate sponsor for the car and Keselowski throughout the balance of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Miller Lite has been a terrific partner with Team Penske for 27 years and we welcome their continued support of the No. 2 Ford team,” said Roger Penske. “There is no question that they have been a tremendous part of our NASCAR success, including winning the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series title together. We look forward to having Miller Lite back with the team as we head into the future.”

One of the most successful partnerships in NASCAR history, Team Penske and the Miller Brewing Company have combined for 65 Cup wins, 20 of which have come with Keselowski behind the wheel. Keselowski also provided the biggest highlight of the Team Penske and Miller Lite partnership when he and the No. 2 team captured the 2012 Cup title in just his third full season of competition.

“The Team Penske partnership is one of the longest in MillerCoors’ history and it continues to be one that gives us a lot of pride,” said Adam Dettman, Director of Sports and Entertainment at Miller Coors. “We are pleased to be able to continue this long-standing relationship and look forward to cheering on Brad in the No. 2.”

Keselowski took over the No. 2 Miller Lite Ford Fusion in 2011 – his second full Cup season – and he won his first series race for Team Penske in just his 13th start behind the wheel.

“Many of the biggest moments of my career have involved Miller Lite,” said Keselowski. “We have had a lot of success together and I am very proud to represent them within our sport. Many of the fans who cheer for the No. 2 on a weekly basis do it because of the Miller Lite brand. It’s an iconic look for NASCAR and a mainstay with Team Penske.”

The first primary race for the No. 2 Miller Lite Ford Fusion will be the season-opening, non-points Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 11.

Team Penske PR