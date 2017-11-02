Circle Sport-TMG Welcomes NiceRide Apparel as Associate Sponsor at Texas Motor Speedway

Circle Sport-TMG welcomes NICERIDE Apparel as an associate sponsor on board the No. 33 Hulu Chevrolet, driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt, for this weekends AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.



NICERIDE Apparel is a brand that provides quality apparel and products. NICERIDE has set out to promote a lifestyle that emphasizes the three most important aspects of our lives - Family, Friends, and most importantly Fun!



"We are excited to welcome NICERIDE Apparel on board the No. 33 Hulu Chevrolet," commented team owner, Joe Falk. "NICERIDE Apparel is top of line and I'm glad that we were able to create a partnership within the premier series of NASCAR this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.”



“NICERIDE Apparel is extremely excited to be teaming up with Circle Sport for the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. We are eagerly looking forward to watching Jeffery Earnhardt have a "NICERIDE" while driving the No. 33 car this weekend. We at NICERIDE Apparel are also very honored and humbled to show support for the great people of Texas, especially after all they have had to endure this year.”



Tune into NBCSN, Sunday at 2:00pm ET to catch the action at the “Wild Circus,” Texas Motor Speedway. For more information on NICERIDE Apparel visit their website www.1niceride.com.

