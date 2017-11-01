Post-Event Penalty Report - Martinsville Speedway

10/29/2017 (post-race inspection)

Martinsville

No. 14

L1

Section 20.18.5.2 TV Video Package

Notes: TV Video Package simulated weight did not meet NASCAR specifications. Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10

Encumbered Race Finishes.

Crew chief (Michael Bugarewicz) has been fined $25,000 and suspended from the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 owner points and 10 driver points.