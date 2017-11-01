Post-Event Penalty Report - Martinsville Speedway

|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|10/29/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 14
|L1
|Section 20.18.5.2 TV Video Package
Notes: TV Video Package simulated weight did not meet NASCAR specifications. Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10
Encumbered Race Finishes.
|Crew chief (Michael Bugarewicz) has been fined $25,000 and suspended from the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 owner points and 10 driver points.
|10/29/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 19
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Scott Graves) has been fined $10,000.
|10/29/2017 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 13
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Robert Barker) has been fined $10,000.