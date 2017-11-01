Post-Event Penalty Report - Martinsville Speedway

01 Nov 2017
Post-Event Penalty Report - Martinsville Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
10/29/2017 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 14 L1 Section 20.18.5.2 TV Video Package
Notes: TV Video Package simulated weight did not meet NASCAR specifications. Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10
Encumbered Race Finishes.		 Crew chief (Michael Bugarewicz) has been fined $25,000 and suspended from the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 owner points and 10 driver points.
10/29/2017 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 19 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Scott Graves) has been fined $10,000.
10/29/2017 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 13 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Robert Barker) has been fined $10,000.

 

