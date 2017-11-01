Expectations High as Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Heads to Texas

Kansas Speedway was the key to Round 3 advancement for Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team. Texas Speedway holds much the same gravitas for the Wood Brothers’ ambition to race for the NASCAR championship at Homestead in three weeks.

The last time Blaney and company ran at Texas they dominated the proceedings. The iconic No. 21 started second and won the first two stages before problems on pit road relegated them to a 12th-place finish.

Because of that April Lone Star State performance, confidence and expectations are in high gear going into the AAA Texas 500.

Blaney’s best career finish at Martinsville (eighth) last week moved him up from seventh to sixth in the NASCAR Playoffs standings and inched him three points closer to the cutoff to be in the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend.

RYAN BLANEY

On the Playoffs and Texas Speedway:

“It’s hard to carry tons of momentum from Martinsville but we ran great at Texas earlier in the year so that’s something to look forward to. I've always enjoyed the track at Texas. It’s a great facility and always a lot of fun.”

“I hope we are peaking at the right time. I think our cars are getting better each week and the team is rising to the challenge.”

Ford Performance PR