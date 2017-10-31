Gray Gaulding, The Country Network, and EarthWater Partner for AAA Texas 500

Gray Gaulding and BK Racing are proud to announce a partnership with The Country Network for the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 5. The Country Network (TCN) will join EarthWater on the No.83 Toyota driven by Gray Gaulding.

The Country Network (TCN) headquartered in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area with offices in Nashville, TN and New York, NY. TCN is an innovative music video TV network dedicated to providing today’s Country music enthusiasts with more choices in televised and digital programming. TCN is available in 51 US markets through OTA digital antennas and nationwide through major streaming services including Roku, Apple, Amazon, Panasonic and Hitachi smart TVs. TCN recently launched in DFW area on Digital Channel 34.7, and plays 24/7 on the TCN website.

“This is a great way to kick off our partnership with The Country Network and EarthWater” said Gaulding. “We have two Texas based companies on our Toyota Camry racing just thirty minutes from Toyota’s new USA headquarters at Texas Motor Speedway, it’s the perfect combo.”

“Country music and NASCAR go hand in hand,” said Tim Eaton, President & CEO of The Country Network, “and forming a partnership with a rising star like Gray Gaulding, allows us to engage our core audience in a sport they follow closely.”

EarthWater, Ltd. Is a producer of high alkaline water containing a proprietary blend of Fulvic and Humic mineral complexes that contain up to 70+ trace minerals and powerful antioxidants. The company is dedicated to creating products that hydrate, energize, and truly improve the health and quality of life of consumers. EarthWater is an exclusive partner of Amazon and is available worldwide wherever Amazon ships. Learn more at earthwater.com.

“Our partnerships mean everything to us – they become part of our family. That’s how we see BK Racing, and that’s how we see The Country Network partnership. It’s a great fit. We are excited to share the #83 car with TCN and to stand behind Gray Gaulding on the track,” stated Cash Riley, President of EarthWater.

The AAA Texas 500 will be the finale to a weekend full of racing at Texas Motor Speedway. Ticket packages are still available through the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at (817) 215-8500 or online at texasmotorspeedway.com/tickets.

Keeping up with Gray… For the latest news, notes, and appearance information follow @GrayGaulding on Twitter and Instagram or facebook.com/GrayGauldingRacing

GGR PR