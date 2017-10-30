Early Accident Spolis Ty Dillon's Day at Martinsville

When the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway, one can always expect beating, banging and tempers to flare. Sunday's 500-lap race at the paperclip-shaped short track was no exception. Ty Dillon and the GEICO Racing team were optimistic for a strong performance, but an accident on lap 35, and subsequent flat tire, relegated the No. 13 Chevrolet to being numerous laps down early. Despite the unfortunate situation, Dillon gained 10 spots throughout the race to finish in the 30th position.

"Our No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet was just a bit tight in the center, but we were able to run competitive speeds during the long green flag runs," said Dillon, after the race. "Unfortunately, it was an uphill battle for us after we had the early damage. We knocked a hole in the left front and sustained some left rear damage. Then we ended up getting a flat left rear tire and had to pit under green. We were just never able to get all those laps back."

After rolling from the 26th starting position, Dillon quickly picked up three spots to take over 23rd-place in the opening five laps. Unfortunately, misfortune struck on lap 35, as the GEICO Chevrolet received contact from another competitor, spinning Dillon and causing left side damage to the No. 13 machine. After pitting for repairs, fresh tires and fuel, the 25-year-old found himself only one lap down with plenty of racing left. However, nine laps after the field returned to green flag racing, Dillon was forced to pit for a flat left rear tire, placing the rookie three laps down.

Despite being trapped multiple laps down, Dillon and the Germain Racing team continued to show perseverance throughout the race. During the course of the 500-lap event, the GEICO Chevrolet gained 10 positions to cross the finish line in 30th-place.

Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Racing team will now two-step to the Lone Star State, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes to Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, November 3rd for opening practice at 1:00PM ET, with qualifying scheduled to take place later that evening at 6:15PM ET.

The green flag will fly for the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday, November 5th at 2:00 pm ET. NBCSN will carry the live television broadcast, with the Performance Racing Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 carrying the live radio broadcast.

PMI PR