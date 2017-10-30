Cole Whitt Avoids Multi-Car Crash and Secures 25th Place Finish in No. 72 at Martinsville Speedway

Stage 1

Cole Whitt qualified 30th to start the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway

A Competition Caution was originally scheduled for Lap 45. A caution on Lap 37 (incident) assumed to intent of the competition caution. Running 29th, Whitt said the No. 72 was tight in the center, free off and could not roll early in the center. He pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments. He restarted 29th.

Caution Lap 63 (spin): Whitt was scored 28th, relaying the NO. 72 was rotating better that run and Crew Chief Frank Kerr kept Whitt out on track

Caution Lap 88 (incident): Whitt requested adjustments to free up the handling of the No. 72 as it had become tight. He pitted for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment. He restarted 28th

Stage 1 Completion Caution Lap 130: Whitt completed the stage 22nd. He expressed the No. 72 was falling off, getting tight and losing rear grip. He pitted for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustment

Stage 2

Whitt took the Stage 2 green flag restart 23rd on the leaderboard

He continued to run in the top-25 and had worked up to 19th but fell back to 25th, one lap down from the leader by the conclusion of the Stage

Stage 2 Completion Caution: Lap 260: Whitt completed the stage 25th, one lap down. He pitted the No. 72 for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustment

Stage 3

Whitt was scored 26th, one lap down for the start of Stage 3

The No. 72 became tight in and loose off. With a Caution on Lap 304 (incident), Whitt pitted for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment

Caution Lap 317 (spin): Scored 27th, one lap down, Whitt stayed out on track

Caution Lap 360 (spin): Whitt stayed out again to take the wave around; restarting 26th back on the lead lap

Whitt continued to run alternating between the 25th and 26th position but once again fell one lap down from the leader

He remained consistent in his efforts and narrowly escaped the multi-vehicle pile-up on Lap 499 which set the stage for an overtime ending. Whitt secured a 25th place finish in the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

TriStar Motorsports PR