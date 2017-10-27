Goody's® and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Surprise Charlotte Area Hero with Some “Fast Relief”

Today, Goody’s® Powder partnered with Dale Earnhardt Jr. to surprise a local Charlotte fan with some “Fast Relief.” Kim Homme, a retired 25-year captain of the Charlotte Fire Department and longtime Dale Jr. fan, was treated to a special Goody’s® Fast pit stop experience along with a new set of Goodyear tires for her vehicle.

“Kim has done so much for her community and it’s great to return the favor by providing her with some Goody’s® Fast Relief,” said Earnhardt Jr. “This year’s Appreci88ion Tour has focused on giving back to the fans and thanks to Goody’s®, we were able to take it a step further today.”

Homme had no idea that Dale and the Goody’s® crew were stationed inside the Fire Department. Members of the Charlotte Douglas Airport Fire Station, where she currently works for the Air National Guard as an airport firefighter, were on hand to help celebrate the moment and watch the crew perform the Goody’s® Fast pit stop.

“This is an incredible surprise and I’m so overwhelmed,” said Homme. “I can’t believe that they brought the thrill of experiencing a pit stop to our fire station! Thank you so much to Dale Jr. and Goody’s® for making this happen. I can’t wait to enjoy these new tires.”

In addition to the Goody’s® Fast pit stop, Goody’s® provided Homme with tickets and a trip to see Dale Jr.’s final NASCAR Cup Series race as a full-time driver at Homestead-Miami Speedway and supplied the Charlotte Douglas Airport Fire Station with a year’s worth of Goody’s® Headache Powder and signed gear from Dale Jr.

“We’re honored to provide a deserving individual such as Kim with some Goody’s® Fast Pain Relief,” said Joe Juliano, Vice President of Marketing, Goody’s®. “Partnering with Dale Jr. on this initiative has been an incredible experience.”

Goody’s® Powder, part of the Prestige Brands portfolio (NYSE-PBH), became the first non-automotive sponsor in NASCAR in 1977 when it signed the legendary Richard Petty as a spokesperson. Petty’s continuing partnership with Goody’s® thus started one of the longest-running relationships in sports promotion. Goody’s® NASCAR family expanded in 2013 with Earnhardt Jr., a third generation NASCAR driver and two-time DAYTONA 500 winner. He has won the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award for 14 years in a row.

For more information about Goody’s® fast pain relief products, visit www.goodyspowder.com.

Goody's PR