Dale Jr. as Unpredictable as the Weather; Poses as Local Weather Reporter to Roll Out Goodyear WeatherReady Tires

The weather is tough to predict, and this morning so was the weather reporter. In a surprise to even the anchors on the set, Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivered a live weather forecast on behalf of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company at a Charlotte-area station to celebrate the launch of a new consumer tire – the Goodyear Assurance® WeatherReady™.

Earnhardt Jr. had no trouble navigating new territory and delivered the weather flawlessly with the help of respected Charlotte weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle. In addition to providing a seven-day outlook, Earnhardt Jr. discussed the weekend weather implications for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR's most popular driver, Earnhardt Jr., has won all his NASCAR races with the support of Goodyear tires – including his first NASCAR Premier Series victory in 2000, and both his Daytona 500 victories in 2004 and 2014.

"Whether you're on the track or driving to pick up your loved ones, you're always aware of how the weather is impacting driving conditions," said Earnhardt Jr. "It's both fun and a little terrifying to have people hang on your every word as a weatherman, but whatever the forecast is, having Goodyear WeatherReadys on your car will give you peace of mind when you're out on the road."

Goodyear recently introduced the WeatherReady tire to perform in all weather conditions. The tire provides confident traction in rain, wet, sleet or snow and is Goodyear's best all-weather traction tire yet.

With several stability-enhancing features – from Weather Reactive Technology™ to Severe Snow Certification and Tredlock Technology® – Goodyear's WeatherReady tire is an innovative solution for drivers to handle Mother Nature's worst.

"Predicting the weather is difficult and we have deep appreciation for the work that goes into forecasting," said Seth Klugherz, director of North America consumer marketing for Goodyear. "Goodyear developed WeatherReady tires to give drivers control, regardless of the elements, the forecast … or who delivers the forecast!"

Earlier this year, Earnhardt Jr. and Goodyear teamed up to provide Vietnam and Gulf War Veteran Paul Siverson with a surprise ride in the Goodyear Blimp "piloted" by Dale.

Fans can visit Goodyear's YouTube page to watch Earnhardt Jr.'s surprise weatherman appearance. For more information on WeatherReady, visit Goodyear.com.

Goodyear PR