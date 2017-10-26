Aric Almirola Helps Carry on Petty Tradition at Martinsville Speedway

"The success that all the Petty teams and particularly the '43' have had at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway is incredible. It's amazing to think that this team has won here 20 times (Cup and Truck Series). Although I haven't won at Martinsville yet, I'm proud to have raced up front in the Smithfield No. 43. I've finished fourth and have had a few more Top-10 finishes, all with Richard Petty Motorsports.

"It seems we always have a good car when we unload at Martinsville. I have a good feel for the track and what it takes to be fast there, too. It's always a long race. Beating and banging, tempers flaring, everything you see in a typical short track is what you get in this race. But, I know how to save the equipment and be there at the end. I always feel we have a chance of winning in the '43' at Martinsville. I'd love to do that for Smithfield this weekend and help carry on that winning tradition.