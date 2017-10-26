PPG Partners with Joey Logano Foundation and Team Penske for COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at The Relatives in Charlotte

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in partnership with the Joey Logano Foundation and Team Penske that helped revitalize The Relatives in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world.

The project brought together more than 40 PPG volunteers, who spent a full day revitalizing the On Ramp Resource Center, which is used by many of the children and young adults served by The Relatives. They were joined by volunteers from the Joey Logano Foundation and Team Penske, including NASCAR® driver and foundation founder Joey Logano. PPG has had a long-term relationship with Team Penske for nearly 34 fours years as a primary paint supplier in their collision shops as well as on their race cars.

PPG provided $10,000 to assist with the project, including 50 gallons of PPG PAINTS™ MANOR HALL® paint products. All the walls and trim were painted to provide a fresher and cleaner look. The staff at The Relatives were able to select their own colors from the PPG Paints color palette, including Fog, Solstice and Pony Tail.

The Relatives organization guides youth in crisis to safety and independence. Its On Ramp Resource Center is available to any Mecklenburg County youth who requires assistance in making the transition to adulthood.

“It’s a great thing when companies and foundations can come together and help us in our mission,” said Trish Hobson, president, The Relatives. “We’re truly grateful to PPG, the Joey Logano Foundation and Team Penske for their staunch support.”

Bill Shaw, PPG director, refinish marketing, Automotive Refinish, added, “Our goal was to spruce up the center and make it a little brighter and able to withstand daily wear and tear. The effort is part of our Colorful Communities program, which combines the power of our volunteers and PPG products to enhance and beautify our communities worldwide. With this project, we had the additional benefit of joining forces with the Joey Logano Foundation and Team Penske.”

In addition to its monetary support through Colorful Communities, the PPG Foundation will be providing an additional $5,000 grant to The Relatives.

The Colorful Communities program is PPG’s signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG’s commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community assets, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We donated nearly $10 million in 2016, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 25 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com and follow @PPG_Communities on Twitter.

