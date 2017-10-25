The Dale Jr. Foundation to Hold Homestead Race Watch Party at Whisky River

On Sunday, Nov. 19, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s storied career as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver will come to an end at Homestead-Miami Speedway and The Dale Jr. Foundation and Whisky River are partnering to provide JR Nation the opportunity to watch as part of an exclusive, private event. For just $20, fans can purchase a ticket to the JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour Race Watch Party and view the Homestead-Miami Speedway race from Dale Jr.’s own Whisky River location in the Charlotte Epicentre.

Entry to the JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour Race Watch Party also includes a swag bag, raffle ticket, a drink ticket and appetizers. Several Dale Jr. autographed items and memorabilia will be raffled off during the event. The watch party gets underway at 1 p.m. ET at Whisky River, located on the second level of the Epicentre (210 East Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202), with the green flag set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Dale Jr. Foundation, a charity formed by the 14-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver that’s dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals.

For additional information and to purchase tickets for the JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour Race Watch Party, click here.

The Dale Jr. Foundation is also offering Party Packs for those unable to attend so that they can host an Official Appreci88ion Tour Race Watch Party in the comfort of their home. The $88 Party Packs supply everything needed to make their watch party a hit as well as help the Dale Jr. Foundation continue its mission.

Each Party Pack includes 12 cups, 12 koozies, a bottle opener, one T-shirt, napkins, a welcome sign for your door, recipe cards from Dale Jr.’s Whisky River restaurant, photo-booth props, a thank-you note from Dale Jr. and donation information for guests. The proceeds from each Party Pack benefit The Dale Jr. Foundation, which has supported 450 charities with more than $5.3 million raised in its existence.

Fans can show their Appreci88ion of the 43-year-old Earnhardt Jr.’s racing career and charitable efforts by making donations to The Dale Jr. Foundation in his honor and share on social media by using #Appreci88ionDonation to help continue the important and vital work it does in communities all around the country. Visit http://bit.ly/2eGDLwO or text “Dale” to (704) 313-1413 to make an instant donation, and help continue the mission!

Dale Jr Foundation PR