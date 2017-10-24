Viewership Up 31% For NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race From Kansas Speedway

NBC Sports Group’s presentation of this past Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race from Kansas Speedway averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.77 million viewers across NBCSN and NBC Sports Digital platforms, according to data released by The Nielsen Company, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The NBCSN-only telecast averaged 2.76 million viewers , up 31% vs. NBCSN’s prior three NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs races this season, and up 4% vs. NBCSN’s 2016 Fall Cup Series race average.

Viewership of Sunday’s race peaked in the 6:30-6:45 p.m. ET quarter hour, as nearly 3.6 million viewers watched Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota secure the team’s seventh NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.

In addition, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series telecast on NBCSN was the most-watched sporting event of the day on cable, driving NBCSN to rank as the #1 network on cable in the race’s 3:30 -6:45 p.m. ET time period.

Through 16 races this season, NBC Sports Group’s 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series live race coverage is averaging nearly 3.4 million viewers, even with the first 16 races last season (3.388 million vs. 3.379 million).

DIGITAL

Sunday’s Cup Series race was streamed on the NBC Sports app and across NBC Sports Digital platforms by a total of 50,000 unique devices, for a combined total of 3.8 million live minutes, up 28% and 73%, respectively, from the same race last year.

For the 2017 NASCAR on NBC Cup Series season to date (16 race weekends), there have been a total of 860K unique devices and 108.4M live minutes streamed, up 35% and 34%, respectively, vs. 2016. 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app is on pace to be the most-streamed season ever for NASCAR on NBC coverage.

NASCAR ON NBC

NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continues this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with live coverage of the first race of the Round of 8, from Martinsville Speedway, in Martinsville, Va.

In 2017, NBC Sports Group will present the final 20 NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, final 19 NASCAR XFINITY Series events, and select NASCAR Regional & Touring Series events. NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR programming also includes NBCSN’s daily motorsports show NASCAR America, coverage of NASCAR’s Awards Ceremonies, the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as original programming specials.

NBC Sports PR