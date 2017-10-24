Leavine Family Racing Announces Crew Chief For 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season

Leavine Family Racing (LFR) has announced that Travis Mack will assume Crew Chief duties for the No. 95 with driver Kasey Kahne in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

Mack, who is the car chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team, has worked as a car chief since 2013 and served as interim Crew Chief for the No. 88 team for one race at Richmond Raceway in 2017.

A Louisville, Kentucky, native, Mack was no stranger to motor sports growing up, as he raced at local tracks at a young age and built his first street stock race car at the age of 15. While going to school to become a surgeon, Mack began working on an ARCA team and quickly moved to the role of car chief. He went on to win three championships before deciding to pack up and move to Charlotte to work for Hendrick Motorsports in 2004.

Before becoming a car chief, Mack worked with the likes of Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson as a shock specialist and front end mechanic. In 2013, he moved to Hendrick Motorsports affiliate JR Motorsports, where he served as car chief for drivers Regan Smith and Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Mack earned an Xfinity Series championship in 2014 as a member of Elliott’s team. He joined Earnhardt’s No. 88 team as car chief in 2015.

LFR is excited to bring Mack on board and believes he will fit in well with the team’s never-quit mentality and bring value to them in 2018 and years to come.

“As crew chief, Travis brings leadership and a solid experience to Leavine Family Racing,” said Jeremy Lange, VP and General Manager of LFR. “His passion for racing and desire to win will fit well in our organization and, collectively, we all are looking forward to 2018 and beyond.”

Mack, 34, will remain as the car chief for the No. 88 for the remainder of the 2017 MENCS season, and will join LFR prior to the start of next season.

