Memorial Services Scheduled for Jim Watson

A memorial service for Jim Watson, the Furniture Row Racing crew member who passed away Oct. 21 in the Kansas City area, has been scheduled for Fri., Oct. 27 at Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton, N.C.

The family will receive friends of the man many affectionately knew as “Wildman” from 4-6 p.m. Warlick Funeral Home is located at 125 Dave Warlick Drive in Lincolnton, N.C.

Watson was born Sept. 27, 1962, in Kenosha, Wis., to Betty Paulus Watson and the late David Harrison Watson. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Ann Watson; a daughter, Brittany May Watson; his mother, Betty L. Watson; brother, Mike Watson; stepchildren, Eric James Conover and fiancé Claudia Rodriguez, and Matthew Sean Conover; Michael Patrick Conover, and wife Michele, and Nicholas Ian Conover; three grandchildren, Patrick Michael Conover, Michael Winston Conover, and Coleton Daniel Conover; nieces, Jennifer Watson and Katie J. Ballou; and many other uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials may be made to hatsalive.org in memory of Jim.

FRR PR