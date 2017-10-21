MENCS: Blaney's Qualifying Time Disallowed, Will Start Hollywood Casino 400 in 40th Featured

Ryan Blaney will start at the tail of the field on Sunday at Kansas Speedway after his time was disallowed by NASCAR during post-qualifying inspection on Friday.

Blaney originally posted a third-place starting spot in the final round of knockout qualifying. In rounds one and two, the NASCAR Playoff contender sat ninth in round one and fourth in round two.

The No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford sat fourth in the opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice on Friday.

“The rules are pushed to the max in every area, and today the NASCAR officials found something they didn’t like about our car,” said team co-owner Eddie Wood. “We’re not disputing their decision. We’ll own it and move on. We’ll work on our car in Saturday’s practice, line up in the back on Sunday and look forward to watching Ryan drive his way to the front.”

The team enters Kansas sitting two points ahead of Jimmie Johnson in seventh.

