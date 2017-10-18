Roush Fenway Racing ‘Driven for a Cause’, Carrying Pink Numbers in Kansas

Roush Fenway Racing carries its ‘Driven for a Cause’ platform, in support of breast cancer awareness, into Kansas Speedway this weekend as Trevor Bayne’s No. 6 AdvoCare Ford and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Fastenal Ford will both sport pink numbers this weekend.

In addition to the pink numbers on the AdvoCare and Fastenal Ford Fusions, all Roush Fenway Fords have sported ‘Driven for a Cause’ pink ribbon decals on the C-Post during the month of October. Roush Fenway personnel have supported the cause through at track apparel, wearing #DrivenForACause ribbons each weekend.

“The pink numbers on our Fastenal Ford look awesome,” said Stenhouse. “So many families are impacted by breast cancer, so I’m glad that we can be a part of bringing awareness to this cause.”

RFR PR