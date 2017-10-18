Almirola Returns to Kansas Speedway Healed and Ready to Tackle the Track

Aric Almirola didn't leave Kansas Speedway the way he wanted in the spring after an accident in the race sidelined him for eight weeks. A track where he and the No. 43 Smithfield Ford team have shown speed, Almirola hopes to return to a good finish this weekend. Fully healed from his injury and back at it, he has no hesitation getting back on track.

Almirola has 11 Monster Energy Series starts. He scored three Top-10 finishes with his best of eighth coming in the spring of 2013 and 2014. Almirola also has experience leading the field at Kansas Speedway. In the fall race in 2012, Almirola led 69 laps and was poised for the win when a blown tire ended the team's day early.