David Ragan Kansas Preview

Ragan on Kansas

"The Goodyear tires have been a little more consistent and grippy as the Kansas track surface has aged over the last couple years. You can run all over the place -- you can run the middle, run the top. It's always a good event. A lot of race fans come out to Kansas. It's always a fun weekend for us.



"It's another mile-and-a-half track, and we finish our season on a mile-and-a-half at Homestead. So, for our Front Row Motorsports team, we want to keep trying to push it as hard as we can to get better on these intermediate tracks. We want to make sure we finish off the season on a high note. We had a top-20 at Kansas in the spring race, but there are always things we can improve on."



Meet David

Sunday, Oct. 22, 11am - Fanatics Ford Merchandise Hauler (Kansas Speedway Fan Zone)

FRM PR