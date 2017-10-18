Landon Cassill Kansas Preview

Cassill on Kansas

"We had a pretty good car at the first Kansas race. We just got bit by some other things. A blown tire set us back, and then I think we had to pit under green for a loose wheel. But the car raced well, and we still wound up with a decent, lead-lap finish, so I definitely think we can run well again.



"Our Love's Travel Stops Ford will have a little different look this week. Speedco is a new member of the Love's family. They do quick lube and inspection services for the trucking industry, and they were recently purchased by Love's. So, Love's now has an even bigger network of tire and lube locations across the country, and we're happy to have them on the car and welcome them to the team."



Meet Landon

Sunday, Oct. 22, 10:45am - Ford Performance Display (Kansas Speedway Fan Zone)

FRM PR