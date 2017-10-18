StarCom Racing Debuts in Kansas at the Hollywood Casino 400

StarCom Racing will make its NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series debut at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, October 22. The team, lead by NASCAR veteran Derrike Cope, will showcase the StarCom Racing brand on the big stage for the 400 mile event in the 00 Chevrolet..

“We are eager to make our debut at Kansas,” said Derrike Cope, SCR Team Manager and Driver.

“We have hired Tony Furr, a long standing crew chief in both Cup and Xfinity Series. Tony brings a lot of experience and knowledge to our StarCom Racing Team. I am confident that with Tony at the helm and the qualified crew we have assembled around him that we are off to a solid start.”

Together SCR plans to bring a high level of excitement to the garage as well as a team predicated with a winning mentality both on and off the track. SCR plans to run a limited schedule for the remainder of the 2017 season as they continue to focus on acquiring quality equipment and building momentum for the 2018 season.

“We are building this from the ground up” said Michael Kohler, CEO of StarCom Racing “This team is being built on a strong foundation that stems from the dedication of our hardworking employees. We are putting the right people in place and working to acquire good equipment to be competitive at the tracks.”

SCR’s primary sponsor for the Hollywood Casino 400 will be StarCom Fiber, a NJ based Telecommunications Company. StarCom Fiber is no stranger to the racing circuit as they have been a primary sponsor for several races already for the 2017 season.

“Excited is an understatement” says Bill Woehlemann CFO of StarCom Racing. “This team has worked extremely hard in a very short period of time to get SCR up and running and in a position to succeed. All the hard work and dedication that this team has shown over the past few months is about to be put on display in the next coming weeks, months and years.”

