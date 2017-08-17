McDowell And Leavine Family Racing Look To Charge Into Last Great Colosseum

Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are looking forward to put a 27th place finish at Michigan in the rear view mirror and charge into the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After getting spun out with 5 laps to go in the Pure Michigan 400, McDowell was still able to finish the race 27th and keep his title of driver with the most completed laps in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS).

During their last trip to Bristol, the team struggled to stay on the lead lap and finished 26th. Fortunately, the team was able to determine the issue and look to improve on their best finish of 18th at the half-mile short track this weekend.

“We struggled at the first Bristol race in the spring,” said McDowell. “It’s always a track we look forward to going to, and we’ve had good success over the years there. The good thing is, even though we struggled there last time, when we got back to the shop, we figured out why, so we have a plan. Anything can happen at Bristol, so we could potentially have a really good night there.”

LFR also announced last week their partnership with Wipes.com, as they launch their new product line “Pit Wipes”, a disposable washcloth targeted for outdoor and active lifestyles.

McDowell’s No. 95 Chevrolet SS will don the Wipes.com colors during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 19 at 7:30pm ET. Race fans can tune-in to NBC for live coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for weekend updates.

LFR PR