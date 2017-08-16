Double Duty on Deck for Almirola under the Lights at Bristol

Aric Almirola heads to Bristol Motor Speedway under the lights for double duty. Last weekend, Almirola and the No. 43 Smithfield team posted a Top-15 finish and look to carry that momentum to the high-banked short track this weekend.

Almirola has 16 Monster Energy Series starts at Bristol where he scored one Top-Five, two Top-10 and six Top-15 finishes. He scored his best finish of fifth in 2014. Earlier this season, the team battled rain and came home with a 22nd-place finish in the postponed race.

Almirola will return to the cockpit of the No. 98 Fresh From Florida Ford Mustang for the first time since his win at Talladega Superspeedway. Looking to make another appearance in Victory Lane, Almirola has six XFINITY Series starts where he scored one Top-Five and four Top-10 finishes. He finished 10th in his last XFINITY race at Bristol last season with Biagi DenBeste Racing.