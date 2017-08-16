NASCAR announced penalties on Wednesday following the race weekend at Michigan International Speedway. The penalties were all found in the Camping World Truck Series garage and impact two teams -- including the race winning team.

Shane Huffman, crew chief of the No. 99 Chevrolet, has been fined $5,000 and suspended for the next Camping World Truck Series event for violating section 20.4.12 b. Bed Cover (Vent holes at the bed top must be configured for air intake only.) The win by Darrell Wallace Jr. will be encumbered. The team, which features multiple drivers, will lose 10 owner points.

The No. 98 Toyota team driven by Grant Enfinger received a pair of penalties.

Crew chief Jeff Hensley fined $5,000 and suspended from the next Camping World Truck Series points event for violating section 20.17.3.2.1.2 Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights (Post-Race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances). The No. 98 team will lose 10 driver and owner points. The finish is also encumbered.

Crew Chief Jeff Hensley and truck chief Josh Hankish have been suspended for the next two Camping World Truck Series races for violating section 20.17.2.1 (Overall Vehicle Weight). NASCAR found a weight affixed improperly during pre-qualifying inspection at Michigan.

There were no penalties issued in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series or NASCAR XFINITY Series garage.