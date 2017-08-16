David Ragan Bristol Preview

Ragan on Bristol

"Bristol is one of my favorite short tracks. It's our team owner, Bob Jenkins', home track, so it's a significant race for us. And we've had success there over the years. I've run well there with the Front Row team, and it's been one of the more consistent tracks where we can run in the top 15 or top 20. So, I look forward to going to Bristol with our Juice Battery team.



"The night race can get wild. The spring race just seems to be a little calmer, and I don't know if that's just an illusion because it's a day race. But there's something about racing at a short track under the lights with a lot of people in attendance -- it's exciting. And drivers know that we're winding down the regular season, and it may be one of their last opportunities to get a win, or even to get a top-five or top-10. So, I think we're all a little more aggressive and a little more hyped up about racing on Saturday night."



Thursday, Aug. 17, 5-6pm - Food City Race Night (Downtown Bristol)

FRM PR