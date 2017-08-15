Bad Boy Mowers Back with Whitt for the Battle at Bristol

Bad Boy Mowers will be back for "mow fun" with Cole Whitt on the No. 72 this weekend for the battle under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Serving as the venue for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race, the famed 0.533-mile speedway, known as "The Last Great Colosseum" never falls short on delivering some of the best racing on the NASCAR circuit. Whitt has seven previous MENCS starts and has turned 3357 laps at the concrete oval; scoring a best finish of 21st which he secured in the No. 72 in the April 2017 Food City 500. Ready for the challenges and excitement of short-track racing, Cole Whitt heads to BMS with the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72 team with high hopes of securing a solid finish in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Bad Boy Mowers, specializing in commercial and residential zero-turn lawn mowers, will don the hood of the No. 72 for third time of the 2017 MENCS season. Based in Batesville, Arkansas, Bad Boy Mowers provides quality commercial and residential equipment for all of your lawn care needs. Delivering more was the whole purpose of building our first mower. It sure wasn't because the world needed one more zero-turn mower company-it just needed one built right. As a group of folks gathered around the parking lot driving our first mower, the name Bad Boy was struck when a driver jumped off and exclaimed, "that's a Bad Boy." With more power, strength and simple easy-to-use functionality than any before it, that "Mow with an Attitude" determination and strength from deep within our company has propelled us and driven our success ever since. We were obviously on to something because our competitors would freely offer the advice that we couldn't keep 'over-building them' like that and sell them "for that low of a price." Of course, we just didn't think there was anything wrong with building a mower that outlasted everything else out there and our customers sure didn't seem to mind saving a bit of money along the way.

Tristar PR