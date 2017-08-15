BK Racing and Joey Gase Racing in Memory of Rudy Gorman in Bristol

Joey Gase will return to the No. 23 Best Home Furnishings Toyota Camry this week for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway with a very special tribute on the back of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racecar.

Best Home Furnishings is dedicating the rear TV panel of the car to the nonprofit organization Donate Life, and honoring the late Rudy Gorman who unexpectedly passed away at the age of 21 in a traffic accident. Rudy is the son of Bob Gorman, a well-known fabric representative for the furniture industry, and also a close friend to the Best Home Furnishings family. His organ and tissue donations benefited scores of other individuals.

“Since Gase’s mother passed away when he was 18, he has dedicated racing to honor his mother’s legacy through Donate Life,” said Brian Lange, president of Best Home Furnishings. “To use the Best Home Furnishings race car as a platform for raising awareness of organ and tissue donations, and pay tribute to Rudy and his family, is a fulfilling purpose for our organization.”

"We wholeheartedly believe in the miracle of donation, and although it is extremely painful to lose a loved one, the opportunity to save others is without question the best possible caring and sharing act that can come from such a tragedy,” said Bob Gorman. "Rudy touched lives when he was alive, so he continued to do so even in his passing."

“I’m very excited to be making my first start in the Bristol Night Race and I can't thank Best Home Furnishing and the Lange family enough for making it possible,” said Gase. “The Bristol Night Race was by far my favorite race of the year to watch when I was growing up and to be actually racing in it now is a dream come true. I am proud to be honoring Rudy Gorman on the TV panel. From what I have gathered from his father, he was a remarkable person and him choosing to be an organ donor to help others is a true testament of that."

“Best Home Furnishings is beyond excited to have Joey racing in the No. 23 Toyota Camry in the Bristol night race. Not only will this be an electric atmosphere, but will be an ample opportunity to showcase Joey’s superb racing abilities,” said Lange. “Joey continues to represent himself and Best Home Furnishings in an ideal manner. He is truly a great ambassador for our company."

“We are very proud of Joey for the work he does with Donate Life,” said Doug Fritz, BK Racing Chief Marketing Officer. “It is very touching to see Best Home Furnishings include this tribute to Rudy in their paint scheme for the Bristol night race.”

BK Racing PR