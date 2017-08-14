HMS Motorsport On Board With Corey Lajoie, BK Racing for Bristol

HMS Motorsport, an industry leader in racing safety equipment, will be joining BK Racing for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Having been a long-time supporter of Corey LaJoie, HMS Motorsport will be on board the No. 83 Toyota Camry for Saturday night’s race.

“HMS, the leader in motorsport safety is proud to sponsor BK Racing and Corey LaJoie,” said Joe Marko, Owner of HMS Motorsport. “HMS Motorsport is the exclusive importer for Schroth Harnessbelts and Stilo Helmets and has been the leading supplier to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup teams for belts and helmets for the last 10 years. We have worked closely with NASCAR, Corey, and his dad Randy (two-time Xfinity Series Champion) since 2002 trying to educate racers and improve driver safety.”

“I’m very appreciative to HMS Motorsport for coming on board for the Bristol night race,” said LaJoie. “Their equipment has been keeping me safe since I was thirteen, and they’ve been supporting me for almost my entire racing career.”

“BK Racing is very proud to have HMS Motorsports on the No. 83 Toyota this weekend,” said Doug Fritz, BK Racing Chief Marketing Officer. “Safety is paramount in NASCAR and all other forms of racing, and HMS Motorsport’s products are keeping a lot of racers safe.”

BK Racing PR