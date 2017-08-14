Author Rick Houston chronicles Dale Earnhardt’s electrifying chase for a Daytona 500 win

Dale Earnhardt and Daytona International Speedway remain two of the most iconic names in the history of NASCAR. Earnhardt’s failed attempts to win the race have become folklore; each year brought its own unique set of circumstances for why he hadn’t yet raised the Harley J. Earl Trophy.



Dale Earnhardt’s résumé heading into the 1998 Daytona 500 read as follows: 7 NASCAR Championships, 70 Winston Cup wins, and 30 wins at Daytona International Speedway. So what was left for Dale to accomplish at Daytona? Win the Daytona 500!



Never before have Dale’s attempts to win the Daytona 500 been chronicled in one publication with this amount of detail and scrutiny. From the Dale and Dale show, to the seagull, to the last-lap heartaches, you ride shotgun with author Rick Houston as he takes you inside the Intimidator’s epic quest to win the Great American Race.



Houston examines every Daytona 500 in which Dale competed from 1979 to 2001 with fresh interviews from crew chiefs Doug Richert, Kirk Shelmerdine, Andy Petree, Bobby Hutchens, Larry McReynolds, and Kevin Hamlin. Competitors, rivals, crewmembers, and friends (including Bill Elliott, Sterling Marlin, Ken Schrader, Geoff Bodine, Darrell Waltrip, Danny “Chocolate” Myers, Greg Moore, Derrike Cope, and Junior Johnson) also offer their thoughts and recollections in this thrilling year-by-year recap.



Rick Houston has covered NASCAR since 1991 and was the Busch Series editor for NASCAR Winston Cup Scene. Houston has authored numerous books on NASCAR, including his previous book from CarTech, NASCAR's Greatest Race: The 1992 Hooters 500.

Rick Houston PR