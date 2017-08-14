Whitt Takes Overtime Finish 29th in the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72

Stage 1: Laps 1-60

« Cole Whitt qualified in the 31st position in the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72 to start the Pure Michigan 400

« Lap 13: running 33rd, Whitt relayed the handling was a "little free"

« A few laps later, Whitt said the handling was starting to "tighten up in the turns"

« As Stage 1 became a long green flag run, Whitt fell one lap down from the leader reporting he felt "a vibration in the rear and needed more side bite and rear stability"

« Lap 41: running 27th, on lap down, Crew Chief Frank Kerr called for four tires and fuel to the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72 and Whitt restarted in the 34th position, two laps down from the leader

« Lap 60: Stage 1 Completion Caution: Cole Whitt completed the stage in the 31st position, one lap down from the leader. He stayed out to take the wave around. Once he secured that lap, he pitted, still under caution for four tires and fuel

Stage 2: Ended Lap 120

« Cole Whitt took the green flag restart to begin Stage 2 posted 32nd, one lap down from the leader

« As Stage two remained caution free, Whitt reported the handling of the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72 was "really free, sideways and he had nothing to lean on"

« Lap 103: under green flag, he pitted for four tires and fuel and returned to the field 32nd

« Within 10 laps, he reported he was continuing to battle the same handling and needed more rear grip and side bite

« Lap 120: Stage 2 Completion Caution: Whitt completed the stage 34th, two laps down from the leader. He pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure, wedge adjustments and bear bond on the left rear to repair minor damage

« He went back out for a lap and immediately came back to pit under caution to top off with fuel and trim the bear bond. He returned to competition 34th, two laps down to start Stage 3

Stage 3: Ended on Lap 200

« Caution on Lap 140 for an incident: Whitt stayed out and restarted 29th, two laps down

« Whitt pitted under green on Lap 171 for four tires and fuel. He restarted 33rd, four laps down from the leader

« Caution Lap 187 for debris: Whitt, relayed he was "spinning out and completely sideways." Crew Chief Frank Kerr kept him out to take the wave around, opting him 32nd, three laps down from leader

« Caution on Lap 197, ultimately led to a red flag and the field was stopped setting the stage for an overtime ending. When drivers took the green, Whitt finished out the Pure Michigan 400 with a 29th place finish in the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72

TMI PR