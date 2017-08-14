Clint Bowyer 23rd at Michigan

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-60):

● Clint Bowyerqualified 11th and finished 12th.

● Climbed as high as 11th in the early going as most of the field ran single file on the high-speed track.

● Car started getting loose late in the stage after a green-flag pit stop.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 61-120):

● Started 14th and finished 13th.

● Penalized for speeding on pit road at lap 63 and dropped to the back of the field.

● Used a two-tire stop midway through the stage to regain lost track position, briefly climbing into the top-10.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 121-202):

● Started 23rd and finished 23rd.

● Penalized again for speeding before the green flag fell on the final stage and dropped to 23rd.

● Forced to pit road on lap 150 due to right-front damage after contact with another car.

● Fell to 28th and a lap behind the leaders before battling back to a 23rd-place finish.

Notes:

● Bowyer remains 17th in NASCAR’s 16-driver playoffs with three races left in the regular season. He trails Matt Kenseth by 31 points for the final playoff spot.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 28 laps.

● Kyle Larson won the Pure Michigan 400 to score his fourth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his third at Michigan. His margin of victory over second-place Martin Truex Jr. was .310 of a second.

● Truex leads the championship standings with 933 points and a 129-point advantage over his nearest pursuer, Larson.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Nature’s Bakery Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We didn’t have much go right today. We had something off on our readings, and that led to the two penalties. We were trying to be real conservative on pit road all day. There at the end everyone got slowed up in front of me, and another car turned left over the front of us. That tore our car up pretty good.”

