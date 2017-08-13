RCR Post Race Report - Pure Michigan 400

"We needed that finish. The guys did a good job. This team has come a long, long way in the past couple of weeks. The Dow Automotive Magna Chevrolet was very drivable throughout the race, we just needed a little more speed to really get after it. We had good pit strategy and adjusted the car well. It's been a while since we've had a race car capable of doing something. RCR has been working hard and we need to hit our stride right when we get to the start of the playoffs. Kyle Larson's win officially locked us into the playoffs, taking a little bit of pressure off of our backs now."