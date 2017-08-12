Matt DiBenedetto and Crew Chief Gene Nead Return to Go Fas For The 2018 Season

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that Matt DiBenedetto and Gene Nead have agreed to a contract extension keeping them both with the No.32 team throughout the 2018 season. The pair has brought significant improvements to the Go Fas team this season, improving approximately seven spots on average in both qualifying and race finishes. With the ability to improve even further and build their program throughout the offseason, the team expects to keep climbing up the standings.

2018 will be Matt DiBenedetto's fourth season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, while veteran crew chief Gene Nead has been a crew chief in NASCAR for over twenty years. Both DiBenedetto and Nead came over to Go Fas for the first time in 2017, after working together at BK Racing the prior two seasons. DiBenedetto credits Nead with helping him transition into the Cup Series in 2015, and feels that 2018 can only bring more opportunity for improvement, especially if the team is able to continue to bring in great sponsors.

"I couldn't be happier to sign this deal with Go Fas and the St.Hilaire family. Being involved in this family operation has been so much fun and we get a lot of pride out of improving their program together. Everything that they said they were going to do to our program, they did. It's great to work with people who say they want to improve and do just that. Working with Gene for another season, and especially over the offseason, will allow us to rebuild some of our cars, get ahead on the 2018 season, and really make the most out of our team. Gene is one of the most intelligent guys in the garage area and is respected industry-wide. He knows how to make our cars faster with just about any budget. We already have great partners on board, and hopefully we can continue to add even more to show just how good we really can be," DiBenedetto said earlier this week.

"I'm really happy to have Matt and Gene back next season! We have improved overall by seven spots from last year and we're looking forward to picking up a couple more spots before the end of this season. Hopefully we'll be working our way into the top-25 in 2018 with more help from existing and new sponsorship," Archie St. Hilaire said. "All of the guys at Go Fas have worked their butts off this year at the shop and on the road and it's really showing. We appreciate all the hard work they've put in this year."

Go Fas Racing is excited to be bringing back many of the same sponsors for the 2018 season and is always searching for partners to continue to further the racing program. Sponsorship announcements will be announced in the coming months and throughout the offseason. Any interested parties can contact Ryan Ellis at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to learn more about our marketing programs.

Go Fas Racing PR