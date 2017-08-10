Whitt to Tackle Irish Hills in Bad Boy Mowers No. 72

Returning to the Irish Hills, Cole Whitt and the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports will compete this weekend in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway (MIS). Whitt has seven previous MENCS starts at the two-mile, D-shaped oval, with a total of 1,322 laps complete and a best finish of 25th. Whitt finished 31st at the June 17, 2017 MENCS Firecracker 400 in the No. 72. During his stint in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Whitt secured a best start of second with a best finish of fourth and led 10 laps at MIS.

Bad Boy Mowers, specializing in commercial and residential zero-turn lawn mowers, has signed on to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 72. Based in Batesville, Arkansas, Bad Boy Mowers provides quality commercial and residential equipment for all of your lawn care needs. Delivering more was the whole purpose of building our first mower. It sure wasn't because the world needed one more zero-turn mower company-it just needed one built right. As a group of folks gathered around the parking lot driving our first mower, the name Bad Boy was struck when a driver jumped off and exclaimed, "that's a Bad Boy." With more power, strength and simple easy-to-use functionality than any before it, that "Mow with an Attitude" determination and strength from deep within our company has propelled us and driven our success ever since. We were obviously on to something because our competitors would freely offer the advice that we couldn't keep 'over-building them' like that and sell them "for that low of a price." Of course, we just didn't think there was anything wrong with building a mower that outlasted everything else out there and our customers sure didn't seem to mind saving a bit of money along the way.

"We're heading back to Michigan and what better way to tackle the Irish Hills than with a Bad Boy Mower," say Cole Whitt. "We appreciate their continued support and are hoping for a solid finish."

Tristar PR