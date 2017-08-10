Western Illinois University Join Germain Racing at Chicago

Germain Racing has found themselves in the middle of an exciting year that has yielded strong finishes and has seen Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate, Ty Dillon, contending for wins at both Dover and Daytona. The good news continues to flow, as Western Illinois University announces their support as an associate sponsor of the team at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, September 17th. The school's logo will appear on the C-Post position on the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet SS.

Named a "Best Midwestern University" and a "Best Midwestern College," Western Illinois University serves nearly 10,000 students through its Macomb and Quad Cities campuses. WIU is dedicated to providing an affordable, accessible education. Western's Cost Guarantee program ensures that students pay a fixed rate for tuition, fees, plus room and meal plan during their years of continuous enrollment. It remains the only university in Illinois to guarantee all costs over a four-year period at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Notably, Western has been committed to serving active members of the military and veterans since the school's beginnings in the early 1900s. Over the years, WIU has continued its tradition of providing educational opportunities to returning service men and women and active duty personnel. They are proudly the only school in the country permitted by the United States Marine Corps to use the nickname 'Leathernecks'.

"I'm looking forward to having Western Illinois University on our GEICO Chevy at Chicago," Dillon said. "Western Illinois is a big supporter of our military service members and veterans, which lines up great with GEICO's philosophy on the military and our NASCAR fan base, so it is a great fit for our team. They were also named a 'Best Midwestern University', which shows their commitment to educational excellence." He continued, " As a sports fan, their women's basketball team won the Summit League championship and played in the NCAA Tournament last year, which is a great accomplishment for them. We might need to get them in our Dillon Brothers three-on-three tournament next year. There's a lot to be excited about with Western Illinois coming on-board and our team appreciates their support."

The Tales of the Turtle 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday, September 17th, and it will be televised live on NBC Sports Network beginning at 3:00 PM (ET). The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

Germain Racing PR