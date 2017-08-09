Wipes.com And Leavine Family Racing Announce Partnership For The Bristol Night Race

Leavine Family Racing (LFR) is excited to announce a partnership with Wipes.com for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday August, 19th, 2017.

Wipes.com chose LFR and the NASCAR platform to launch their new product line “Pit Wipes”, a disposal washcloth line targeted at the outdoor and active lifestyle industry.

“Wipes.com is extremely excited to be partnering with LFR and the No. 95,” said Jay Radloff, owner of Wipes.com. “We’ve built our business with disinfecting wipes for gyms and hospitals and think this is the right team to showcase our new product line. We share the “relentless” philosophy that the team has and look forward to growing together.”

“We’re happy to have Wipes.com as a part of the LFR family and on the car in Bristol and many more to come,” continued Jeremy Lange, VP of Operations at LFR. “Our team has been testing out the product and certainly smells better after a race!”

The team and Wipes.com are continuing to partner on other ventures throughout the remainder of the 2017 and into the 2018 season.

LFR PR