Landon Cassill Michigan Preview

Cassill on Michigan

"I'm excited to get back to Michigan. It's kind of a new build of cars for us this time around. So, hopefully we can see an improved performance over the last couple of months. It's definitely a race that Seth (Barbour) and my guys have circled on their calendar. So, I'm really looking forward to it.



"This is always a big weekend for Ford. We'll be visiting with Ford employees at their facilities all day Thursday, and there will be a lot of special guests at the race. We definitely want all the Fords to put on a good show Sunday."



Meet Landon

Sunday, Aug. 13, 11:45am - Ford Performance display (Michigan International Speedway Fan Zone)

FRM PR