David Ragan Michigan Preview

09 Aug 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
22 times
David Ragan Michigan Preview

Ragan on Michigan

"Going back to Michigan is exciting for us. Whenever we go back to a track for a second time, we know we can always improve on our race car from the first race.

"This race is in Ford's backyard, so it always adds a little extra pressure to run well. We have a lot of fun with the weekend. We head up to Michigan early and spend some time at the world headquarters and meet some of the employees. It's always a good time in the Irish Hills, and we'll look for a good run with our Overton's team."

FRM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Blaney, Wood Brothers Want to Win One for Ford at Michigan Landon Cassill Michigan Preview »
back to top