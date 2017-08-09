David Ragan Michigan Preview

Ragan on Michigan

"Going back to Michigan is exciting for us. Whenever we go back to a track for a second time, we know we can always improve on our race car from the first race.



"This race is in Ford's backyard, so it always adds a little extra pressure to run well. We have a lot of fun with the weekend. We head up to Michigan early and spend some time at the world headquarters and meet some of the employees. It's always a good time in the Irish Hills, and we'll look for a good run with our Overton's team."

FRM PR