Blaney, Wood Brothers Want to Win One for Ford at Michigan

What happens when you put one of the fastest cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on one of its fastest tracks? Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team hope that combination translates this weekend into a Michigan International Speedway win for Ford Motor Company and the 100th victory for Wood Brothers Racing.



The Wood Brothers’ iconic No. 21 has been fast at MIS in recent years. Since Blaney took the wheel in 2015, his average qualifying position is in the top 10. His average finish, however, is between 18 and 19 due to setup issues and bad racing luck. A strong fourth-place result a year ago showed that Blaney can run up front at MIS and contend for the win.



Overall this season, Blaney has three stage wins to go with his June Pocono race victory and has scored 159 stage points, sixth most in the series. He is currently ninth in the playoff standings and 12th in the overall driver standings.



RYAN BLANEY



On Michigan International Speedway:



“Michigan’s always a big race track for our team and for Ford. It’s always a big one to try to run well and win. I thought we learned some thigs last time. We had a good run going before we had some trouble on a re-start. It’s just a matter of putting everything together. It’s one of the fastest places we go. It’s pretty difficult to practice on. It usually changes a bunch. We’ll try to clean up a few things and see if we can win one for Ford up there. That would be pretty neat.”



Ford Performance PR