Dr Pepper and BK Racing Paying Tribute to Davey Allison in Darlington

BK Racing and Corey LaJoie will be paying tribute to Davey Allison for the Southern 500 NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. Dr Pepper will be back on board the No. 23 Toyota Camry with a paint scheme modeled after Davey Allison’s No. 23 Miller High Life car he ran in the 1984-1985 NASCAR Busch Grand National Series (now Xfinity Series). The car was unveiled earlier today at the NASCAR Hall of Fame by LaJoie, Bobby Allison, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp, and BK Racing team owner Ron Devine.

“Seeing this car back on track will bring back so many great memories,” said Bobby Allison, 2011 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and father of Davey Allison. “My family and the LaJoies have known each other for a very long time, so I’m very glad to have Corey racing this tribute car for my son, Davey.”

“I’m excited to race Darlington Raceway for the first time,” said Corey LaJoie. “It’s pretty cool to run my first race at this historic track with the Dr Pepper colors and a tribute to the Allison family.”

“Darlington has always been a special place, and it is the perfect track for the NASCAR Throwback Weekend,” said Ron Devine. “I can’t thank Dr Pepper enough for their continued support and the Allison family for fully embracing this project.”

Larry McReynolds served as the emcee for the unveiling. Larry has been dear friends with Bobby Allison since the early 90’s. Davey was Godfather to Larry’s son, Brandon McReynolds.

BK Racing PR