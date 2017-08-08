Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Last NASCAR Cup Series Car Revealed Live on QVC from Axalta’s Customer Experience Center

On Wednesday, August 2, Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for Hendrick Motorsports, and Craig Stephens, Director of Collision Services at AutoNation, appeared on QVC® during the “Dale Earnhardt Jr. Appreci88ion Tour” broadcast, live from the Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) Customer Experience Center in Concord, North Carolina, to reveal the paint scheme that will be featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for Earnhardt’s final start as a full-time NASCAR ® Cup Series driver at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19. The show also featured an assortment of die-cast model cars, apparel and other licensed collectibles.

Axalta will partner with and feature AutoNation on the car for the final race. The special-edition paint scheme is a tribute to the No. 8 Chevrolet that NASCAR’s 14-time most popular driver drove in his first Cup races in 1999. The car is adorned with the Axalta emblem on the hood and the AutoNation logo on the roof and rear panels.

“We enjoy our partnership with Axalta and were grateful to be included in such a momentous event in racing,” said Mike Jackson, AutoNation Chairman, CEO, and President.

Axalta Coating Systems is a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings. The Customer Experience Center is a state-of-the-art, 36,000 square feet training and conference complex designed to serve Axalta’s refinish, transportation OEM, and industrial customers, in person and remotely, and is located on the Hendrick Motorsports campus adjacent to some of the finest automotive technology and expertise in the world.

“Axalta’s Customer Experience Center is a world class facility outfitted with the latest technology that is designed to boost our customers’ productivity and efficiency. It served as an excellent venue for QVC,” said Mike Carr, Axalta President, Americas. “We wish Dale every success at Homestead and are excited to associate the paint and other coatings that we supply with the technology that underpins racing. It is also thrilling to share this moment of racing history with our customer, AutoNation.”

Items from the “Dale Earnhardt Jr. Appreci88ion Tour” broadcast are available, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.

Axalta Coating Systems PR