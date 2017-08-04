Northwestern Tech On Board with Brett Moffitt, BK Racing for Michigan

BK Racing is excited to announce that Northwestern Technological Institute will be on board the No. 83 Toyota Camry of Brett Moffitt for Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Raceway. Northwestern Tech is The HVAC School in Michigan, and has been since 1979.



“Being a hands-on HVAC Trade School our students and instructors are mechanically inclined and therefore tend to be fans of auto sports – especially NASCAR. So when the opportunity to sponsor the No. 83 presented itself we knew it was a natural fit for our school, and an impactful way to further connect with the HVAC community in Michigan”, said Robert Cahill, Northwestern Tech Communications Director. “We’re thrilled to partner with BK Racing and hopeful Brett can make some more magic happen at MIS come Sunday.”

“I’m very thankful to Northwestern Tech for coming on board my No. 83 Toyota for Michigan,” said Moffitt. “MIS is one of my favorite tracks to visit. Last year I went to victory lane in the Truck Series race at Michigan, so I’m feeling confident that I’ll give the Northwestern Tech Toyota a solid finish.”

“It is always exciting to be able to welcome a new sponsor to racing,” said Doug Fritz, BK Racing Chief Marketing Officer. “Everyone at Northwestern Tech has been amazing to work with, and it’s great to see another Michigan-based sponsor supporting a race team at MIS.”

BK Racing PR