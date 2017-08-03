Toast Boris Said with Genesee Brewery at Watkins Glen

This week, the No. 33 Genesee Brewing Company Chevrolet will take the track at Watkins Glen during the Monster Energy Cup Series Race, piloted by NASCAR icon Boris Said. Fans will have a chance to meet the man behind the machine as he journeys to Watkins Glen this week.

Said and the No. 33 Chevrolet will be at retail events throughout the region, giving NASCAR and Genesee aficionados the opportunity to meet Said and take pictures with the iconic racecar.

Specific stops Boris will make this week include:

Friday, Aug. 4: 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Wegmans, 24 South Bridge St., Corning 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Tops Markets, 504-1/2 Franklin St., Watkins Glen

Saturday, Aug. 5: 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Walmart, 3217 Silverback Lane, Painted Post 6-7 p.m. — Walmart, 515 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen

Sunday, Aug. 6: Evening (post-race) — Seneca Lodge, 3600 Walnut Road, Watkins Glen



The No. 33 Genesee Chevrolet will stop at the following locations:

Thursday, Aug. 3: 2-4 p.m. — Tops Markets, 3932 NY-281, Cortland 5-7 p.m. — Scoville-Meno Auto Plaza

Friday, Aug. 4: 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Waverly Discount Beverages, 493 Cayuta Ave, Waverly 12-1:30 p.m. — Tops Markets, 830 County Road 64, Elmira (Big Flatts) 2-3:30 p.m. — Dandy Mart, 179 State Route 414, Beaver Dams 8-9 p.m. — Wanetta Inn, 504-1/2 Franklin St., Watkins Glen

Saturday, Aug. 5: 11 a.m.-noon — Grand Central Discount, 1020 Center St. #19, Horseheads 1-2 p.m. — Kwik Fill, County Road 115, Lindley 2:30-3:30 p.m. — Erwinna Tavern, 820 Addison Road, Painted Post 7:30-8:30 p.m. — Ranch Grocery/226, 7430 NY-226, Bradford



“Genesee Brewing Company is thrilled to be a sponsor and partner of Boris Said for the fourth consecutive year,” said Matt Goldman, channel marketing manager of Genesee Brewing Company. “The race in Watkins Glen is a great opportunity for fans to get out and enjoy a Genesee while watching Boris tear up the track.”

Said’s status at the track is already worth toasting, with 53 starts in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series since 1999 and 16 NMECS starts at Watkins Glen, including two top-10 finishes, one top-five finish and a best finish of third in 2005. A New Yorker by birth, Said’s partnership with the state’s oldest brewery goes back four years and has continually brought a great show to fans of track and tap alike.

“The track, area and fans at Watkins Glen are some of my favorite in the world,” Said said. “After 31 years, I’m still excited like a little kid at Christmas to race at The Glen. Genesee’s sponsorship has turned into a great partnership over the past few years, and I hope I put on a great show for them and the crowd this year.”

Circle Sport PR