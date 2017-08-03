Watkins Glen Preview: Cole Whitt RTIC Coolers No. 72

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads north this weekend to Watkins Glen International for the I Love New York 355. Located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York, Watkins Glen International, commonly known as "The Glen" is a 2.45-mile road course comprised of eight-turns for the NASCAR sanctioned events. It is the second and final road course on the 2017 MENCS schedule where Whitt has three previous MENCS starts, has completed 189 laps and led two laps in 2015.

Whitt will carry the RTIC Coolers branding on the No. 72 for the 90-lap event. RTIC Coolers, the official cooler and drinkware of TriStar Motorsports, offers a variety of products that are ideal from the backyard to the outback and even more so at the race track. Launching a new product line of innovative styles and colors, RTIC beats the competitor hands down by being over built, not over-priced. To learn more or to purchase RTIC products, visit www.RTICCoolers.com

Having a preference and passion for road-course racing, Whitt is eager to suit up and compete in the RTIC Coolers No. 72. Having two solid weekends in a row, he and the No. 72 team are heading to The Glen with extreme focus and determination.

TriStar Motorsports PR