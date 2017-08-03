Mobil 1 To Continue As ‘Official Motor Oil Of NASCAR’

Today, at the NASCAR Fuel For Business meetings in New York City, NASCAR® and ExxonMobil announced the renewal of a long-standing partnership that will continue to designate the Mobil 1™ brand as the “Official Motor Oil of NASCAR®”. The newly signed agreement will extend the successful partnership to 20 years, which has been highlighted by marketing and technological innovation that has catalyzed growth across both entities.

“Mobil 1 is one of the most recognizable brands in the world and we are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership for years to come,” said Lou Garate, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR. “Our partner utilizes its official status as a powerful part of its marketing mix through advertising, packaging, point-of-sale and promotions, helping market NASCAR to millions of Americans.”

The continued partnership with NASCAR is increasingly beneficial to the Mobil 1 brand. A recent study from Turnkey sports and entertainment found that at the end of the 2016 race season, the number of NASCAR race fans identifying Mobil 1 as the “Official Motor Oil of NASCAR” was at a three year high, increasing steadily among avid and casual NASCAR fans each year since the end of the 2014 season. The proportion of avid NASCAR fans stating they would be more likely to purchase a product from an Official NASCAR Partner has also increased 13% over the same period.

According to a recent independent study from Simmons Research, NASCAR fans are 30% more likely than non-fans to add or change motor oil themselves or have another household member do so.

“We are delighted to continue to serve as the ‘Official Motor Oil of NASCAR’,” said Kai Decker, global motorsports manager at ExxonMobil. “The renewed partnership allows us to connect with racing of the most popular and exciting motorsport series in the country. NASCAR has also been integral in helping support the launch of Mobil 1™ Annual Protection motor oil.”

According to ExxonMobil, Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil is used by more than 50% of teams competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™ and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™. The use of these oils across all three NASCAR national series provides a testing ground for ExxonMobil engineers, who create products for race fans and general consumers, which are proven to perform under the most challenging of conditions.

ExxonMobil extensively utilized Mobil 1’s “Official Motor Oil of NASCAR” status to help launch Mobil 1 Annual Protection, which allows drivers to go one full year – or 20,000 miles whichever comes first – between oil changes. For the breakout product’s nationwide advertising campaign, Stewart-Haas Racing driver, Kevin Harvick, features as the hero of the commercials, while also being featured in a prominent video series on social media. A new digital video series featuring the entire Stewart-Haas Racing team is also supporting the new product. Furthermore, the Mobil 1 Annual Protection product appeared as primary sponsor on a hood for each of the Stewart-Haas Racing drivers at NASCAR tracks throughout the 2017 season.

To further support the launch of Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil, ExxonMobil will host a fan friendly event at Plaza33 outside New York City’s most iconic basketball arena on Wednesday, August 16. Kevin Harvick will be in attendance and fans will have the opportunity to meet the driver of the No. 4 car, while also taking part in unique activities.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will continue with the I Love New York 355 at The Glen on Sunday, August 6 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR PR