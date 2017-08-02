NASCAR announced Wednesday that the sanctioning body will move its overtime line to the start/finish line beginning this weekend at Watkins Glen International. The overtime line was originally placed near the entrance of turn three on the backstretch.

New Overtime rule is that the leader must cross the start/finish line under green flag conditions. The next flag will end the race if they are able to do so. If they do not cross under green flag conditions, they will do as many attempts as necessary until then, unless otherwise impacted by darkness or other circumstances.

“NASCAR has been looking at the Overtime procedure for quite some time,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell told NASCAR.com. “After many discussions with key figures throughout the industry, we recognize that having the start/finish line serve as the standard Overtime Line position will benefit the race — and, most importantly, our fans. We are implementing this immediately, starting with this weekend’s races at Watkins Glen International.”

The move comes after several drivers and fans expressed their displeasure by having it on the backstretch.

Hear what some of the fans, drivers, and other personalities had to say on social media regarding the move:

Driver council came up with the overtime line. I was in heavy favor of it, at Daytona and Dega in particular. It failed as a solution. https://t.co/4aBtB9dWdt — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 2, 2017

overtime line bothered me, it was on the back stretch, who wants the win decided by a line on the back stretch, start/finish line good move! — Darrell Waltrip (@AllWaltrip) August 2, 2017

I like how @NASCAR moves fast and makes changes necessary immediately rather than waiting until the end of the season. https://t.co/q2wwCMk575 — Blake Koch (@BlakeKochRacing) August 2, 2017

I'm good with this, this overtime line on back stretch was the stupidest thing I've ever heard of. — ?? (@APN1614) August 2, 2017