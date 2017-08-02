Watkins Glen International Presents Opportunity For Leavine Family Racing And McDowell

Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are returning to Watkins Glen International, (WGI) a place McDowell will shoot for success at, fresh off their best finish at Pocono Raceway.

Located in the Finger Lake region of New York, Watkins Glen is a favorite of McDowell’s, as he hopes to use his road course racing accomplishments to sneak in a possible win for the small, one-car team.

LFR and McDowell are looking forward to heading to “The Glen”, where McDowell has matched his best qualifying effort twice, with an 11th place starting position. McDowell’s best finish at “The Glen” came last year with a 17th place finish.

This year also marks the first time LFR will have Todd Parrott on board as crew chief at WGI. Parrott won at the road course back in 2012 with Marcos Ambrose. As if WGI didn’t already serve as an opportunity track for McDowell and LFR, the team will be going into the weekend looking for a possible bid into the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“Watkins Glen is another opportunity track for us, just like Sonoma and Daytona,” said McDowell. “Last year, we qualified just outside the Top-10 and had a pretty solid race going. It’s a big opportunity for us to sneak a win in there, so hopefully we can get it done.”

LFR and McDowell are also excited to have K-LOVE back on board as the primary sponsor for the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the third time this season. K-LOVE was previously the primary sponsor for the Daytona 500 and the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, where McDowell earned Top-15 finishes in both races.

The I Love New York 355 At The Glen will take place on Sunday, August 6th at 3PM ET. Race fans can tune-in for live coverage on NBCSN and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for live updates.

LFR PR