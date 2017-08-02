NBC Sports Group Partners With MRN For NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Coverage From Watkins Glen

NBC Sports Group and Motor Racing Network will partner to present NASCAR XFINITY Series race coverage from Watkins Glen International, this Saturday, August 5, at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Featuring a collaboration of NBC Sports Group and MRN’s expertise covering live NASCAR races, Saturday’s race telecast will be called from multiple vantage points throughout the historic 2.45 - mile road course in Watkins Glen, NY.

NASCAR on NBC race announcer Leigh Diffey (@leighdiffey), and Daytona 500 winning crew chief Steve Letarte (@steveletarte), will call the race from NBCSN’s traditional broadcast booth above the start-finish line. In addition, MRN announcer Mike Bagley (@TheMikeBagley), as well as NASCAR on NBC analysts Jeff Burton (@Jeffburton) and Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman), will each contribute to the race telecast from three individual locations around the track.

In total, NBCSN’s lap-by-lap coverage of Saturday’s race will be called from four different vantage points, offering viewers comprehensive coverage from NBCSN’s broadcast team strategically positioned around the road course. Bagley will be stationed in "The Esses" along the track, and will report as the cars make their way through the preliminary turns. Kligerman will catch the cars next, in the "The Carousel," and Burton will add perspective as the cars maneuver through "Turn Six." The differing vantage points will allow NBCSN to cover the on-track battles first-hand, throughout the course.

"The final road course of the season is the perfect location for this unique presentation," said Jeff Behnke, Vice President of NASCAR Production, NBC Sports Group. "The four-point perspective, with our veteran road course specialist Leigh Diffey behind the mic, will add a compelling element and fresh viewpoint to the telecast."

"I’m excited to bring the traditional radio perspective to NBCSN’s XFINITY telecast," said Bagley. "Road course racing presents a unique and challenging opportunity to provide turn-by-turn in-depth analysis."

Serving in their customary race day roles, NASCAR on NBC pit reporters Marty Snider (@HeyMartysnider), Kelli Stavast (@Kellistavast) and Dave Burns (@tvdaveburns) will contribute coverage, from pit road.

The Motor Racing Network’s traditional live radio broadcast of Saturday afternoon’s race from "The Glen" will also be available across MRN’s nationwide network of radio stations as well as live on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

