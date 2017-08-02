Post-Event Penalty Report - Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway

7/30/2017 (post-race inspection)

Pocono

No. 77

L1

Section 20.14.2 Rear Suspension I-4 f Truck Trailing Arm Spacers/Pinion Angle Shims. Spacers/pinion angle shims must conform to the following drawing: A-008-

01016d-16 REV. A. Notes: 6 The Truck trailing arm spacer / pinion angle shim mating surfaces must be planar and must be in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times.

Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10

Encumbered Race Finishes.

Crew chief (Chris Gayle) has been fined $50,000 and suspended for two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points Events. Team has been assessed with the loss of 25 owner points and 25 driver points.