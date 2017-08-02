Post-Event Penalty Report - Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway

02 Aug 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Post-Event Penalty Report - Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
7/30/2017 (post-race inspection) Pocono No. 77 L1 Section 20.14.2 Rear Suspension I-4 f Truck Trailing Arm Spacers/Pinion Angle Shims. Spacers/pinion angle shims must conform to the following drawing: A-008-
01016d-16 REV. A. Notes: 6 The Truck trailing arm spacer / pinion angle shim mating surfaces must be planar and must be in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times.
Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10
Encumbered Race Finishes.		 Crew chief (Chris Gayle) has been fined $50,000 and suspended for two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points Events. Team has been assessed with the loss of 25 owner points and 25 driver points.
7/30/2017 (post-race inspection) Pocono No. 18 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Adam Stevens) has been fined $10,000.
7/30/2017 (post-race inspection) Pocono No. 17 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Brian Pattie) has been fined $10,000.
7/30/2017 (post-race inspection) Pocono No. 6 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Matt Puccia) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
7/29/2017 (post-race inspection) Iowa No. 16 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Phil Gould) has been fined $5,000.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
7/29/2017 (post-race inspection) Pocono No. 52 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Trip Bruce) has been fined $2,500.

 

